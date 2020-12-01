Former President of Ghana, Jerry Rawlings to be buried Dec 23

The funeral of Ghana’s late ex-President Jerry Rawlings will be held on December 23, his family announced on Monday, November 30.

Head of the funeral planning committee, James Gbeho, in a press release on Monday, said the family, in consultation with government, agreed on the date.

The funeral rites for the 73-year-old will come off at the Independence Square in Accra.

Gbeho said, “The family is working in conjunction with government on the finer details of the funeral ceremony and will communicate the arrangements in due course.”

Rawlings, Ghana’s longest-serving head of state and founder of the National Democratic Congress, died on November 12 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra after a short illness.

NAN