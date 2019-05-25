Former President Jonathan felicitates with Chief E.K. Clark at 92

Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has felicitated with foremost Ijaw leader, Chief E.K. Clark on the occasion of his 92nd birthday, describing him as a crusader for equity and justice.

In a goodwill message he personally signed, Jonathan noted that Chief Clark has made significant contributions to Nigeria’s growth and development, adding that the nonagenarian has continued to work for the nation’s unity and progress.

A statement by Ikechukwu Eze, the former President’s spokesman further described Chief Clark as a respected leader and statesman who has been at the forefront of peace-building initiatives in the country.

The message read: “I join your family members and other well-wishers to congratulate you on your 92nd birthday.

“I am grateful to God for blessing Nigeria and the Niger Delta with someone like you. Your patriotism and commitment to nation-building is evident in your legacies both as a public servant and as a private citizen.

You made significant contributions to Nigeria’s growth and development while serving the nation as a regional and federal commissionerin different political dispensations and you have continued to serve her as a foremost leader and statesman.

“Even in old age you have remained committed in your advocacy for equity, resource and environmental justice, especially in the Niger Delta. You have been at the forefront of different peace-building initiatives with a view to building a united and prosperous nation.

“You have remained a role model to the younger generation and an icon of service and sacrifice. May God Almighty who has blessed you with age, strength and wisdom continue to grant you sound health and multiply His grace upon you as you celebrate.”