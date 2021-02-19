Former President Jonathan and 2015 Election: How Nigerians failed a true democratic leader

Democracy is said to be the government of the people by the people and for the people.

In order words, democratically elected leaders are mere representatives who are to ensure that the will of the people are done.

In a democratic society, it is often said that majority will have their way, while minority will have a say.

This implies that opposition is an integral part of democratic society, but the will of the majority is Supreme.

This was the case in Nigeria prior to the 2015 general election when the then incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan lost his second term bid and hand over power to the APC.

Prior to the 2015 general election, millions of Nigerians across the 36 states of the Federation, and the Federal Capital Territory freely and often exercised their constitutional right to protest against any policy they found to be unfavourable.

It can be argued that Nigerians so much enjoyed civil liberty to the extent that many began to see President Jonathan as a weak President, while some were of the view that he was not good for the country.

It can be recalled that President Jonathan once said “I am the most abused and insulted President in the World, but one day when I leave, you all will remember me for the freedom you enjoyed under my administration”.

Millions of Nigerians did not take the above statement serious as they keyed into the change mantra of the APC. Many believed that the APC was better equipped to position Nigeria to the part of development.

As such, President Jonathan was voted out of office in the “belief” that the “Messiah” has come through the APC. Millions of Nigerians failed the man whose administration were solely built on democratic principles.

However, few years along the lines, many are already living in regrets of the error of 2015. This has arguably seen many calling for the return of the former President who has continued to receive international awards since he left office.

President Jonathan proved himself to be a true democratic leader when he accepted the outcome of the 2015 general election even before the final result was officially declared.

It can be recalled that during the campaign, he constantly reminded Nigerians that no one’s political ambition is worth the blood of any Nigerian.

But many instead, took that as a sign of weakness, and opted for the party that has promised them change with no further explanation as to the kind of change they should expect.

Today, it is no doubt that many have come to realize that they failed Jonathan in 2015 despite the freedom Nigerians enjoyed under his watch.

Some have equally began to call for his return. However, it is only a matter of time before we know if he will ever return as the country’s President or not.