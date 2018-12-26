Former PDP national treasurer, Buhari Bala, others defect to APC in Kebbi

The former national treasurer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Buhari Bala and four party chairmen have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State. Announcing their defection in Argungu during the Buhari/Bagudu re-election flag off campaign, the state chairman of the party, Arch Bala Sani Kangiwa said that the defectors are satisfied with the APC led government from top to the bottom, saying the achievements of the two caught their attention and decided to join the boat of success. Bala was received at the occasion by the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) and other political top brass of the party. He also announced his donation of cars to the campaign organisation and a plaza. In his remarks, the former minister said that his inclusion into the party will increase the party’s chances of winning the forth coming general elections at all levels. The occasion, described as unique because it is the hometown of the PDP guber aspirant, Senator Isah Galaudu, had in attendance the Attorney General of the Federation, State excos of the party, etc.