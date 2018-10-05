Former Ogun Assembly member, Odunjo emerges West PDP senatorial candidate

A former member of the Ogun State House of Assembly,v has emerged candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for the Ogun West Senatorial District in the 2019 general election.

Until his emergence, Odunjo was the PDP Ogun West senatorial chairman and served as a member of the Ogun State House of Assembly between 2003 and 2011 representing Ota 1 state constituency.

The primary election which was held at Ilaro and attended by PDP members from across the five local governments in Ogun West was generally peaceful and adjudged by observers as free, fair and credible.

The former lawmaker in a landslide victory polled a total vote of 508 from estimated total number of 525 delegates to coast home to victory.

Speaking to newsmen after his declaration, the politician thanked the delegates whom he described as his “pillars of support” for believing in him by giving him the mandate.

His words; “I thank all the delegates who came out today for this show of love and duty by giving me their mandate to represent them in the Senate during the 2019 general election and I promise never to let them down in the discharge of democratic dividends and quality representation just the way I did as a member of the Ogun state House of Assembly for eight years,” he said.