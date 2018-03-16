Former NPA boss declares intent to go for senatorial position in Adamawa

Former Managing Director of Nigerian Port Authority (NPA), Engr Omar Suleiman, Wednesday thronged the All Progressive Party’s (APC) secretariat in Adamawa with his supporters and declared his intension to vie for the state’s central senatorial district.

Omar and his supporters were received by the Chairman, Alhaji Bilal Ibrahim with other officials when he said the APC as a reliable platform on which he can realise his political ambition.

”After a very wide consultation with relevant stakeholders in the State, I’m here today before you our party’s leaders to formally inform you that I have the intention to run for the Adamawa Central senatorial district in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

”I have been a party loyalist and supporter of the party in and outside the State, and I’m convinced that this party of ours is no doubt a saving grace to the country that s in dare need of good people that can pilot the affairs of the country in the tennets of good governance.

”Our party is a party of justice and fairness, this is one of my ideals and motivations that gingered me to decide for this noble course to work for my people who persuaded me to aspire to the senatorial seat of Adamawa central by the permission of God Almighty,” Omar said.

Suleiman further reiterated that the administration of the state under the able leadership of Sen Jibrilla Bindow, is no doubt doing well in delivering the dividends of democracy and he deserves all the encouragement to do more in changing the state’s narratives of underdevelopment.

According to one of his staunch supporter, Yauba Suleiman, Omar is an indigene of Hong LGA and has the blessings of all political stakeholders of the area and is with high hope by God’s grace to clinch the ticket during the primaries elections of the party.

In a thunderous welcome, the party Chairman, Alhaji Bilal thanked the supporters of the aspirant and assured them of party’s fairness where APC aspirants will aspire in the spirit of sportsmanship for the purpose of strengthening the party.

Bilal reiterated that all aspirants will be treated equally as they are parents to all party members.

He advised that aspirant should avoid politics of bitterness and rancour as it can only heat up the polity.

Later at the residence of Suleiman some officials of the disabled in the state, also endorsed him and assured him of their prayers and support.