Former NDDC MD, Alaibe, over 6000 supporters dump APC for PDP

…APC folding up in Bayelsa – Dickson

A prominent Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Chief Timi Alaibe, on Friday defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with over 6,200 supporters.

Other APC chieftains, who decamped alongside the former NDDC boss are former federal parliamentarians, Hon. Michael Epengule and Hon. Nelson Belief, Honourables B.Z. Onniye nd Ebamua Empere of the State legislature, former Secretary to Bayelsa State Government, Hon Gideon Ekeuwei,

one-time Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Chief Kemi Prefa, ex-Chairman of Sagbama Local Government Council, Hon Barnabas Edure and former Executive Secretary, SUBEB, Barr Rhodesia Whyte.

Receiving Chief Alaibe in Government House Yenagoa, Bayelsa State Governor, Honourable Seriake Dickson noted that the defection of the former NDDC MD and his teeming followers did not only give credence to the supremacy of PDP but also signified the end of the APC in the state.

He further said the defection had justified his earlier claim that the APC lacked capacity to win any election in the state as its leadership had brazenly demonstrated lack of interest in the welfare and development of the state.

He said “When we come to campaign we will wait for them to tell us the roads and bridges from Abuja that they have brought to this state, to show us the major appointments, benefits and patronage that they deceived this good and decent people to go to their dry party that doesn’t mean well for our people. The APC clearly is being folded up in Bayelsa with all of you leaving.”

“We were pained when you left at a time we needed you most but all of that is history. What is important is what is ahead of us and I want to assure you that you are all valued leaders in the party once again.” He added.

In his remarks, the former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Chief Timi Alaibe, described PDP as the party of the Ijaw people.

Alaibe said that all the political positions he held were facilitated by the PDP which informed his decision to leave the “wilderness” to return to the PDP to support Governor Dickson in the interest of the state.

He saluted the efforts of Governor Dickson for his administration’s dogged commitment not only to the cause of the Ijaw nation but also to the development of the state and maintaining a disciplined PDP.

“PDP for me as an individual is home. My political life was defined by the PDP. My political public service, work and all the political positions that I have held were facilitated by the PDP and for a lot of us here, it was the PDP. So for us, PDP is home. It is a good-come-back home.”

Also speaking, Chairman of the State PDP, Mr. Moses Cleopas, described Chief Alaibe’s return as a show of patriotism and love for Bayelsa state.