Former minister reacts to allegations of stripping hotel workers naked

Former Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, has reacted to allegations of stripping hotel workers naked.

Daily Times had reported that four staff, comprising three women and a male, identified as Gloria Oguzie, Victor Ephraim, Roselyn Okiemute and Archibong Precious, alleged that they were stripped naked on the orders of the former minister.

They also alleged that the chairman of the hotel they work, Signatious Hotel in Warri, Delta State was also with the minister when it happened.

Several rights groups and activists have taken to protest, calling for the arrest and prosecution of the hotelier.

In a press conference held at his country home in Oginibo, Ughelli South council area of the state, Gbagi called on God to “punish” him, if he was involved in the stripping of four workers at his hotel in Effurun, Uvwie council area of Delta state.

Gbagi stressed that the said staff were not employees of the hotel, but “freelancers”, adding that there are records to show to the fact.

The Inspector General of Police in a statement in Abuja, on Friday, assured that the Police had commenced investigation into the matter and would ensure justice is served, no matter whose ox is gored.

Olorogun Gbagi, however, attributed the trending video and photos to the handiwork of political detractors seeking to truncate his plans to contest for the 2023 gubernatorial race in the state.

“There was nothing as you have read, that happened. The people you saw in those pictures are not staff of my hotel. Legally, documentarily, they are not staff of the hotel. They are freelancers.

“Were you to do a forensic analysis of the video for my body on those pictures, and you find me there, I will resign from politics.

“I invited the Police from Ebrumede to take them. I will never descend to do such (strip people naked). It was politically motivated. I will not strip anybody’s daughter naked or strip any person.

“This, to me, is just a distraction. I am resolute, I am contesting in 2023. Let God punish me if I touched any of the girls or was involved in their stripping. I am prepared. I know what they are planning,” Gbagi stated.

He further disclosed that he had not received any invitation from the Police and that he “will graciously attend any invitation of the Nigerian Police.”