Former Minister, Fani-Kayode Meets Yahaya Bello

The Minister of Aviation under former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, Femi Fani-Kayode, at the weekend, met with the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello to discuss the state of things in the country.

Fani-Kayode who disclosed this in a post on his Twitter account on Monday said the outcome of the meeting would be revealed subsequently.

The former minister expressed optimism that amid the challenges affecting the country, “Nigerians will have every reason to smile again”.

The tweet reads, “I had a fruitful and productive meeting about the way forward for our country, crucial national issues, security matters and politics with Governor Yahaya Bello before leaving for Abuja.

Much will unfold in the politics of this country in the coming days, weeks, and months and Nigerians will have every reason to smile again.”

“We shall surely prevail and God will guide, lead and protect our people and our country and grant us peace. I had a wonderful time in Kogi and I met with wonderful people.”

“Thanks be to God and my love and appreciation go to the Governor and his team for hosting my delegation of 15 and me so well”.