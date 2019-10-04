The former lawmaker representing Osun East in the Senate, Senator Mojisoluwa Akinfenwa is dead.

He died on Thurday in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Late Akinfenwa was an indigene of Erin Ijesa in Osun State, Akinfenwa was elected into the Senate in 1999, but he lost his re-election bid in 2003, when Senator Omisore of the Peoples Democratic Party was elected.

He had previously served as Commissioner of Education in the old Oyo State under late Chief Bola Ige, between 1979 and 1983. Aro of Erin Ijesa, Chief Dare Ajimotokin, who confirmed his passage to our correspondent, explained that late Akinfenwa died in Ibadan.



He was 88 years old until his death.