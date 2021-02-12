Former Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande laid to rest — Daily Times Nigeria

The body of Late Alhaji Lateef Jakande, Lagos State’s first civilian governor and former Minister of Works of Nigeria arrived at the Vaults and Gardens cemetery in Ikoyi Lagos at approximately 5.15 pm.

The body was first taken to his family home at Epetedo in Lagos Island after lying in state at his Ilupeju home earlier before it was eventually brought to this final resting spot, a private cemetery of Vaults and Gardens.

His remains are being buried amid tight security now.

In an attempt to restrict the number of individuals following the covid-19 safety policy, only cameramen were allowed entry into the cemetery.

The burial rights started with a pre-burial prayer on Friday morning, offered by the ‘Fanazah’ in his home at Ilupeju, a group of Islamic clerics.

Members of the family, colleagues, and political associates paid glowing tributes to a person they describe as personified dignity.

The state governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwaolu, his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, and other dignitaries were present to bid farewell to an icon who, during his four-year term as governor, was and is still revered for the massive infrastructural development recorded in Lagos.