Former Gov Commends Nigeria Judiciary

By Tom Okpe

Former Governor of Edo State and labour leader, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has commended the nations’ judiciary saying if not for rule of law, he would have been an ex-convict today.

He said he will remain grateful to the nations’ courageous judiciary that lived above partisanship the society, not withstanding whatever criticism anybody may have adding, “for me, I will say without fear or favour that I am a beneficiary of a courageous judiciary.’

The immediate past national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) who spoke at the weekend while hosting members of the Law Students Association of Nigeria (LAWSON) in his office in Abuja, was also invited as guest speaker at the forthcoming National Conference on Rule of Law by the law students association.

He said: “I have been a beneficiary of very courageous judiciary and for a courageous judiciary, I would have been a convict because in the course of my work as a trade union leader, when I stepped on government redline, they deployed all weapons, including the police.

“They had me arrested countless times, arraigned before Magistrates and Judges for all kinds of charges, including unlawful assembly and incitement.

“I have been defended by lawyers who most of the time provided knowledge of law and intellectual sagacity to defend me from government after government.”

He further recalled that his decision to contest Edo governorship election would have been truncated but for the judiciary.

“I am a beneficiary of the rule of law that most Nigerians will remember. I was rigged out of election in Edo State in 2007, courageous judiciary and the industry of very learned senior members of the bar brought me back.

“The fact of rigging was established before the court at the state and appeal levels. I think I am in history, the only person rigged out of election and courtesy of courageous judiciary, I was declared winner and INEC was ordered to swear me in,” he stated.