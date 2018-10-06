Former FERMA MD emerges APC Katsina central senatorial candidate

A former Managing Director of Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Mr Kabir Barkiya, defeated three other candidates to emerge victorious at the APC Katsina State Central Senatorial Primary election.

Barkiya defeated Sen. Ibrahim Ida, Col. Abdul-Aziz Yar’adua and Senator Umar Ibrahim Kurfi to emerge victorious.

The Chairman of the Senatorial Election Committee, Dr Isal Adamu, announced the result on Wednesday in Katsina.

Adamu said that Barkiya scored 1,466 votes and was followed by Abdul Aziz Yar’adua with 913 votes, while Sen. Ibrahim Ida had 897 votes.

“The current serving Senator, representing Katsina Central, got 141 votes to emerge the fourth person in the race,” he said.