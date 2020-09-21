Former Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose loses sister

A former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has announced the death of his elder sister, Mrs Moji Ladeji.
Daily Times gathered that the former governor made this known via a tweet on Monday.
Ayodele Fayose described the deceased as “God-fearing”.
He said, “On behalf of my family, I announce the death of my immediate elder sister, Mrs Moji Ladeji. She died today, after a brief illness.
“We are pained by your departure, but consoled by the God-fearing and exemplary life that you lived. May the soul of Sister Moji rest in peace.”
