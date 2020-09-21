Former Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose loses sister

A former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has announced the death of his elder sister, Mrs Moji Ladeji.

Daily Times gathered that the former governor made this known via a tweet on Monday.

On behalf my family, I announce the death of my immediate elder sister, Mrs Moji Ladeji. She died today, after a brief illness.



We are pained by your departure, but consoled by the God fearing and exemplary life that you lived.



May the soul of Sister Moji rest in peace. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) September 21, 2020

Ayodele Fayose described the deceased as “God-fearing”.

