 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Former Egypt forward handed jail sentence for tax evasion

November 14, 2018

Former Egypt forward Mohamed Aboutrika, one of the country’s most famous sportsmen, has been sentenced to a year in jail on charges of tax evasion, local media reported on Tuesday.

A commercial and financial crimes court in Cairo passed the sentence against Aboutrika in absentia on Monday, the state-run al-Ahram newspaper reported.

The court found Aboutrika guilty of evading taxes on earnings of 710,000 Egyptian pounds ($40,000) for doing advertisements for a soft drinks and a telecoms firm.

The paper said the court ordered the former player who now lives in Qatar to pay 20,000 pounds as a bond to turn the prison term into a suspended sentence.

Aboutrika, 40, played 100 times for Egypt from 2001-13, scoring 38 goals and helping his country win the African Nations Cup in 2006 and 2008.

Published in Sport

<a href="https://dailytimes.ng/byline/dtn-staff/" rel="tag">DTN STAFF</a>
More from SportMore posts in Sport »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: