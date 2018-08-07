Former Benue Speaker loses again

Impeached Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Mr Terkimbi Ikyange, and two other principal officers have lost their bids to vacate the court order restraining them from parading as leaders of the House.

A Makurdi High Court, presided by Justice Theresa Igoche, today ruled that the order restraining Messrs Ikyange, James Okefe, former Deputy Speaker, and Benjamin Adanyi, former Majority Leader, from parading themselves as principal officers of the of Assembly would persist pending the determination of the substantive matter.

When the matter came up, lawyers to the former Speaker led by Mamman Mike Osuman, SAN, made an oral application praying the court to vacate the interim order restraining the dependants from parading themselves as leaders of the House, issued on the 27th of July, 2018.