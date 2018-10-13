Former beauty queen, Ibidunni Ighodalo in Joyous Mood

Just like the popular saying that, love conquers everything. This assertion is what best describe what the former beauty queen, Ibidunni Ighodalo is presently enjoying in her marriage. While most other childless women are despised like the dehydrated sea of infertility and scorned like the post-menopausal part of the earth, Ibidun’s husband and her in-laws accord her utmost loyalty and love. Even when the decision to go for IVF, she was not only encouraged but supported all through.

It is for this reason that Ibidun celebrates her in-laws. She appreciates their support and love towards her knowing that several other women in her shoes are going through hell in the hands of their husbands and in-laws. They make life unbearable for the woman, not putting into consideration her personal struggle and suffering.

Ibidunni who runs Elizabeth R, an upscale events planning company, has revealed how she and her husband, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo of Trinity House Church, Lagos, adopted two kids, a girl and a boy.

Her social media handle, she reiterate on her journey and how God has been so kind to her saying “Where do I start? You are such a loving and kind Father it’s incomparable. Your wisdom and might is unrivaled as is your knowledge. You know the end from the beginning and the beginning from the end because time truly exists in you.

You knew me before you formed me and you knew my life’s journey and you prepared for me every step of the way…. My choice of a life partner though questioned by many was a divine masterpiece by you… You already saw the struggles and you knew the perfect fit for me… you knew who could handle the storms of life with me and you blessed me with a wonderful husband, friend and lover. Ever so supportive and loving. Supportive through almost a dozen episodes of IVF, never wavering, there for every test and doctors appointment. With all the societal pressures and shaming you held me and comforted me in my low times. Even when that did not work out you were already planning something mind blowing. How else could I explain the burden you laid on my husband heart to establish an orphanage even before our marriage? This same orphanage gave me my beautiful daughter who again has your hand in her life. Born on the same day as myself and named by her dad after me (such prophecy) and brought to the orphanage.

Even when I did not recognize your hand it was there till our eyes saw that which was always in front of us. Again ever supportive, my husband was in support of our choice to go in that direction. The way you piece our lives jigsaw puzzles astounds me continually papa. Out of the blue a call comes to my phone and my darling aunt says I’ve seen your son. Come and pick him…. Not a clue to the process I started in faith and you made a way and Zenan became ours…. Even when I’m not thinking about myself you are thinking about me and putting my thoughts in the hearts of people. Seeing my son is a moment I would never forget. The bond was instant, and love was in full flow. How could I ever have orchestrated my life as perfectly as you have done. I’m so glad I have you papa because your ways are not my ways and your hand is evident in my life….”

A good move for a couple who has not produced their biological kids, Ibidun seems to have taken a step most African family fear to tread.

In an interview in Thisday of September 4, 2016, she opened up on her search for a child.

According to the former beauty queen, having prayed and sought different avenues for a medical solution and with the problem not willing to be wished away, Ibidun decided to be happy.

Then, she posted the second part of her revelation:

“Thank you Father for making a way, for guiding me, for holding me, for giving me joy, for sending me peace and for completely showing my family Favour. Papa my prayer would not be complete if I don’t ask you to open the eyes of my other women trusting you for the fruit of the womb to have an open mind to different ways of becoming a ‘MOTHER’. So many children are out there looking for love and a home to call their own. I pray they experience the joy of motherhood as I do now and open their hearts to you to listen to as many options as you have provided…..

Adoption does not mean you have failed them but is a way of showing what blessings you have in store for them if only they will yield to You…. a blessing which is priceless… I thank you for my two adorable kids, I could never trade them for anything in the world…. looking forward to your instruction on looking after more children”