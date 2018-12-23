Former APC Presidential aspirant Chief Udeogaranya moves to PDP

A major financial of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and former presidential aspirant of the party Chief Charles Udoka Udeogaranya on Sunday decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a move that shocked APC members across the country, especially in Lagos State. At a grand reception that look in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos where the defection ceremony was held, the National chairman of the PDP Prince Uche Secondus who was represented by the Secretary of Lagos State Chapter of PDP, Mr Dosunmu Muiz, thanked Chief Udeogaranya for joining PDP with his teeming supporters across Nigeria, saying the defection of the business mogul to the PDP was a step in the right direction and taken at the right time. “We thank you for coming into the best party in Nigeria and we know that with your coming into the party, millions of Nigerians that have been listening to your constructive criticism of the present administration of APC led Federal Government will support PDP in all elective positions in the coming general elections of 2019.”In his remarks, Chief Udeogaranya said he moved from APC to PDP because he has found that APC was a party of false promises that deceives both party members and other Nigerians as the ruling party never keeps to promises, no matter the calibre of its leaders that made commitments.According to the him, the PDP is a party of trustworthy men and women whose words are their bond, adding that all his supporters were duly consulted and the gave their consent to work with him for the victory of the PDP before he moved to the party, promising that they will work every hard to see that the PDP wins elections at all levels in 2019 beginning from the presidential, through the national assembly, the governorship and state assembly elections. Chief Udeogaranya particularly praised the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate Mr. Peter Obi saying that with the two successful business men on the saddle, Nigeria was on its way to quick economic recovery and overall greatness as millions of jobs would be created across all sectors of the economy as well as the restructuring of the country to make it easy to govern. The event witnessed the presence of various leaders and candidates of PDP, including, Mr. Tony Bakare for Eti-Osa Federal House of Representatives and strong advocate groups for Atiku, including Princes Ada Okeke Amam, national cordinator of The Atiku Vanguard Team. Highlight of the occasion was the presentation of PDP symbols to Chief Udeogaranya by Dosunmu Muiz amidst jubilation by the thousands of PDP leaders and supporters at the occasion.