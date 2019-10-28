Mr Chidi Ajaegbu, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance for Abia Central Senatorial District in the February polls, on Sunday announced his resignation from the party.



Addressing newsmen in Aba on Sunday, Ajaegbu also said that he had decided to quit partisan politics for now to pursue his humanitarian services.



He attributed his decision to the lingering leadership crisis that had torn APGA into two factions at the state and national levels.



He expressed dissatisfaction with events that allegedly played out in the party ahead of the 2019 polls, leading to the party’s painful defeat in the hands of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.



He said that the outcome of the polls in Abia confirmed “the allegations that some members of my party were involved in actions inimical to the progress of the party and its candidates.



“I was initially skeptical about the insinuations, however, events occurring after the elections have proven those allegations to be true,” he said.



Ajaegbu, who said that he was uncomfortable with the leadership of Chief Victor Oye, alleged that the manner the party primaries were conducted “greatly affected the fortunes of the party at the polls.”



He said: “I had hoped that after the abysmal performance of APGA in 2019, the leadership of my party will usher in a new set of leaders to position the party for 2023.



“I made it clear that if the party leadership under Oye was not shown the door, I would leave the party.

“I have waited this long because I did not want my exit to be misconstrued.”



He described the last convention of the party that returned Oye for a second tenure as “highly controversial.”



According to him, “Oye-led APGA failed woefully at the polls. Therefore, it is unfortunate for anybody who performed abysmally poor to get second term.”



Ajaegbu alleged that there was a highwire conspiracy by some APGA chieftains “to destabilise the party and ensure that our party went into that election weakened.”



He said that he could no longer condone the situation, adding, “I have decided that I will not embark on another fruitless journey with this APGA.”



He regretted that the continued existence of factions and internal wrangling in the party “are clear indications that there were and still are enemies within, working against the interest of the party.”



“The situation in my party has made it impossible for me to fulfill the purpose for which I joined APGA and partisan politics, which is to pursue the people agenda.



“In view of the foregoing, I am constrained to resign my membership of APGA with immediate effect.



“I no longer belong to any party and I am quitting partisan politics for now,” the immediate past President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria said.



He said that he would engage his time and resources in pursuit of his age-long people’s agenda through his foundation and widows cooperative initiative.



Ajaegbu also spoke extensively on the current state of affairs in Abia and took a swipe at the Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu-led administration for failing to squarely tackle the huge infrastructure deficit in the state.



He also berated the PDP government for failing to address the economic and security challenges in the state.



He cited government’s failure to pay workers’ salaries and pensions as and when due as some of the indices of Ikpeazu’s maladministration.



He said: “We must admit frankly and unequivocally that with PDP in Abia since 1999, the standard of living has become unacceptably low and declining fast with penury visibly written on the faces of the masses.



“The insecurity of lives and property has made Abia unlivable for people and very unconducive for business.”