Forever recognises business owners at Lagos Success Day

As the management of Forever Living Products Nigeria continues to make waves, sourcing business owners from the youth of society, it uses platforms like the Lagos Success Day, for the impact.

Platforms like the event of Saturday, January 20, 2018, at Grandeur Event Centre, Ikeja, Lagos, provide opportunities to bring joy to beneficiaries of earned incentives based on company approved plan.

Announcements of move-ups, recognitions and decorations are made.

Those business owners who have qualified for cars incentives tagged “Forever2Drive” receive them at such events. Again, there are trainings and the unveiling of new products.

In what is now a movement, the venue was jam packed, not only by Forever Business Owners, many of whom had come with their teams, while others had come to hear about the products they had used or would want to participate in the greatest money making business of this generation.

This comes before the landmark Forever 40 Years Anniversary of Forever Living Products International, #FGR18 (Forever Comes Home), holding in Dallas, Texas, USA, 22 – 30 April, 2018 and another, #EMR18

(Forever Comes Home) Eagle Manager Retreat, Phoenix, October 07 – 13, 2018.

Speaking after the event in Lagos, African’s First Double Diamond, Manager, Mr. John Ekperigin, commended the organisers, particularly the Country Sales Manager, Mr. Daniel Ikechukwu, whom he described as a young man who is full of energy and full of ideas.

According to him, “Daniel is intelligent, focused and a businessman to the core”.

Ekperigin described the last Lagos Success Day, as one of the best organised events he had witnessed since joining the company”.

“Forever Nigeria has done so much for this country in its 18 years. Nigerians are hardworking people, yet in all their struggles, they are never well compensated; however in Forever, you know what you are worth,

people are compensated.

The young, middle aged and old people who do the business are celebrated and their successes recognized and acknowledged for all to see.

Business Owners work hard every day and this reflects in their monthly income which sometimes runs into millions of Naira. “As we speak, I am driving my fifth brand new car – a Toyota Hilux, courtesy of Forever Living Products.

We usually get some of the best cars around. This incentive is not only for people like me, they are for all FBOs who qualify. Today, I have more than 350 Forever Business Owners, from my team who have benefited from the car Incentives.

Few weeks from now, our people are going on an all-expenses paid trip to Dallas, Texas, USA, to celebrate 40 years of Forever International. When they go, they will bring back millions of Naira in the form of the Chairman’s Bonus.

In Dallas, Nigerian FOBs will be celebrating with others from over 180 countries across the world on the founding of Forever by Mr. Rex Maughan, a man of vision and great wisdom, whom God had used to bless mankind.

“I use Forever Living products and I get healthy. Even the Scriptures say so. In the Third Epistle of John vs 2, it says: Behold I pray that you may prosper in all things and be in good health, just as your soul prospers”. So, God wants us to prosper and be in good health.

“Yet you discover that nothing that we eat today contains natural nutrition. Anti-oxidants are no more in the food of today, so you need supplements to provide these nutrients that are absent

from these foods. “The world is moving too fast that world economies and individuals welfare are challenged. Our daily lives are affected by whatever we do.

The tension that exists today, particularly in an environment like Nigeria, affects the people. This has resulted in the increased cases of cardiovascular diseases. You see people dropping dead as a result of heart failure. And, Forever has some of the best known supplements to take care of the heart to prevent heart diseases. Some of these supplements like Forever CardioHealth, with CoQ10 is a special cardio vascular formula designed to provide nutritional support for cardiovascular health. It promotes heart healthy anti-oxidants.

There are many more. “So, if you want to be healthy, the products are there. Everybody needs good health and good business. “In Forever model, everything is almost profit. If you do the business, you earn enormous amount of money. If you help others, you earn more money in the form of bonus. This model ensures that those who would travel to Dallas, this year, will bring back money.

This model will bring back hope to Nigeria. It is difficult to know who would like to be left behind in view of the great benefits that accrue from doing Forever business.

“I like to use myself as an example: I am a lecturer and I am still teaching. This business, for me, is part time. Every month I make millions of Naira, and in addition, every year, I make further millions from the Chairman’s bonus. This is the fate of everyone who do the business.

“Today, we are blessed to have Mr. Daniel Ikechukwu. In the past, people were doing their businesses on individual capacities, however Daniel has changed that. He now insists that everyone work together for the benefit of all and the groups.

The company also benefits from this innovation. There was a time, Forever Nigeria was No. 3 in the world, I can see this Daniel taking us to that position again and hopefully higher. With Daniel Ikechukwu, the sky is the limit for Forever Nigeria”.

Also speaking on the Lagos Success Day is a Diamond Sapphire Manager, Mrs. Oma Attah, described the event as breath-taking. “We have had great Country Sales Managers, from Susan Oyemade, Cornelius Tay and now,Daniel Ikechukwu. I thank God for this business and would encourage Forever Business Owners to take their businesses seriously, adhering strictly to company plans for them”, she said.

According to the Country Sales Manager Mr. Daniel Ikechukwu, “this Success Day presented an opportunity for us to recognize and celebrate our business owners for the work they did last year (2017).

“We, as well, used it to remind all our business owners the fact that 2018 has once again presented to all of us a blank cheque or a white canvas. It is left for each of us to fill in the amount that we desire or to paint the picture of the future we desire.

“We urge all our business owners to make 2018 that year that posterity will remember that there was a 2018 for them.”