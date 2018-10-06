Forensic Audit President solicits cooperation from ICAN

The pro tem President, Chartered Institute of Forensic and Investigative Auditors of Nigeria (CIFIAN), Dr Victoria Enape, has appealed for cooperation from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and other professional bodies.

Enape urged other professional bodies, especially ICAN, to join hands with CIFIAN, in order to ensure that forensic auditing, which is a new trend in global auditing, becomes a reality.

Enape spoke on Thursday in Abuja, during CIFIAN’s training and mandatory continuing professional education programme, with the theme, “Transition to Forensic and Investigative Audit.

The pro tem president said that “there is no duplication of duties between CIFIAN, ICAN or any other professional body in Nigeria.’’

“The reason is because our forensic and investigative audit is a current trend in the whole world,’’ she said.

She maintained that as at 1965 when some of these bills were enacted, there was nothing like forensic audit, “even in the whole world.’’

Enape said that it was therefore wrong for anyone to say that this current trend is already embedded in the bill of 1965.

“We are pleading with ICAN that they should calm down, let’s work together. We are no threat to any professional body in Nigeria but only trying to fill a vacuum,’’ she said.