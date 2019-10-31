The federal government has inaugurated a three-man committee to oversee the operations of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

President Muhammadu Buhari recently ordered a forensic audit of the operations of the NDDC from 2001 to 2019 . The president said the directive became imperative in view of the persistent criticisms of the operations of the commission.

According a statement made available to journalists by Deworiitshe Patricia, Head press and public relations, Godswill Akpabio, minister of Niger Delta affairs, said the three-man committee will oversee the management of the commission to create an “enabling environment” for the audit.

He said Buhari approved the appointment of Gbene Joi as the new acting managing director; Cairo Ojougboh, as acting executive director, projects; and Ibanga Bassey, as acting executive director, finance and administration.

Akpabio asked the interim committee to discharge their duties ”without fear or favour”.

He said the outcome of the committee’s work will go a long way in alleviating the suffering of the people of the Niger Delta region.

The minister had said the NDDC was treated like an automated teller machine (ATM) by corrupt people.

Some stakeholders in the Niger Delta region commended the presidential directive on the forensic audit.

In her remarks, the Interim Managing Director Dr. Joi Gbene Nunieh expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for the opportunity given to them to serve and assured that the team would not disappoint the President, people of the Niger Delta region and indeed the whole country in carrying out their mandate.