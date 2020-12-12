Foreign Affairs Ministry mourns former ambassador to U.S. Nsofor

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has commiserated with the family of late Justice Sylavanus Nsofor over the demise of the former ambassador to the United States, Daily Times reports.

In a statement by the Ministry’s spokesperson, Ferdinand Nwonye on Friday, December 11, ” the Ministry on behalf of the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, extends to Mrs. Nsofor and her family deepest condolences and sympathy and prays for the peaceful repose of an outstanding and patriotic Nigerian public servant.”

The former Nigerian envoy, a retired Justice of the Federal Court of Appeal, died on Thursday, December 10, 2020, after a brief illness, the statement said.

He is survived by Mrs Jane Nsofor, three children and grand children.