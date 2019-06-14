For contributing to his rent many years ago, MC Galaxy gives his friend Ubi N3m

Singer MC Galaxy has paid forward a good deed music executive, Ubi Franklin, did for him so many years ago. The singer shared on Instagram a written cheque of N3 million in Ubi’s name and explained why he was giving the music executive such a huge sum of money. He wrote

”This life is funny, seven years ago I needed help to pay house rent; the total I needed was 350 thousands Naira. So I asked a lot people for help, and no one could help me, so one of those days I went to Ubi Franklin house that I needed help with rent and he gave me 100k and cloths and I was able to hustle money to add and pay my rent,

because at the time 100k then meant a lot to me it was 10 million Naira to me, so every time I had a new song to drop I will go to him and play for him “ I go Calabar” to “Sekem” etc. So I know I cannot pay him back for the favors and values but this is a token of appreciation to say thank you for everything @ubifranklintriplemg