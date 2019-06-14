 For contributing to his rent many years ago, MC Galaxy gifts his friend Ubi N3m Press "Enter" to skip to content

For contributing to his rent many years ago, MC Galaxy gives his friend Ubi N3m

June 14, 2019

Singer MC Galaxy has paid forward a good deed music executive, Ubi Franklin, did for him so many years ago. The singer shared on Instagram a written cheque of N3 million in Ubi’s name and explained why he was giving the music executive such a huge sum of money. He wrote

”This life is funny, seven years ago I needed help to pay house rent; the total I needed was 350 thousands Naira. So I asked a lot people for help, and no one could help me, so one of those days I went to Ubi Franklin house that I needed help with rent and he gave me 100k and cloths and I was able to hustle money to add and pay my rent,

because at the time 100k then meant a lot to me it was 10 million Naira to me, so every time I had a new song to drop I will go to him and play for him “ I go Calabar” to “Sekem” etc. So I know I cannot pay him back for the favors and values but this is a token of appreciation to say thank you for everything @ubifranklintriplemg

Published in Entertainment

DTN STAFF

DTN STAFF

More from EntertainmentMore posts in Entertainment »
shares