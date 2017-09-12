West Ham Triumphs Over Huddersfield 2-0

Huddersfield Town suffered a 2-0 defeat in the hands of West Ham United and this made West Ham claim their first points of the season on Monday, giving some breathing space to under-fire coach Slaven Bilic who could finally celebrate his birthday happily.

A deflection of a strike by Pedro Obiang in the 72nd minute and a goal from Andre Ayew five minutes afterwards, where just enough to help the team start the season unbeaten.

This was West Ham’s first home game of the campaign after having to travel for their opening three matches because the stadium they moved into last season had been used for the world athletics championships in August.

“I’ve felt the pressure for a whole year now. It is maybe not logical for me to be under pressure after three games but it is modern football,” said Bilic who was 49 on Monday.

”I am happy for the lads and for the club. We started with three away games and three defeats and this was a must-win game.

”We had a gameplan and from the first moment we were on the front foot. We stopped them from creating anything. We got our reward, a little bit lucky for the first goal but overall we deserved it.

“It is my birthday today and this is a great, great present for me,” added the delighted coach.

Although still in the relegation zone, this victory took West Ham up from the bottom of the table to the 18th place, while Huddersfield stay sixth with seven points from their four games.