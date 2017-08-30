West Brom Signs Kieran Gibbs From Arsenal For £7m

Arsenal full-back Kieran Gibbs have signed a contract with with West Brom for a fee of £7m.

Having 10 caps for England, Gibbs has signed a four-year contract at The Hawthorns.

Nacho Monreal made Kieran Gibbs loose his first team’s position at Arsenal, last season when he made just eight Premier League starts. Gibbs missed the pre-season tour and is yet to feature this season.

The 27-year-old is the Baggies’ seventh signing of the summer, joining Jay Rodriguez, Zhang Yu’Ning, Ben Pierce, Ahmed Hegazi, Gareth Barry and Oliver Burke and brings the club’s summer spending to £38m.

Gibbs in his words said, “They’ve made some good signings and I feel this is a good move for me”.

The defender is expected to make his Premier League debut for the Baggies next Saturday, when they face Brighton.