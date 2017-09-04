Nigeria eliminates Cameroon from Russia 2018

In the last few minutes the Super Eagles of Nigeria have come away from the Stade Omnisport, Yaounde with a 1-1 draw which confirms that Cameroon cannot make it to next year’s World Cup in Russia.

A first half goal for Nigeria from Moses Simon was cancelled out by Vincent Aboubacar from the spot after keeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa had felled a Cameroonian player. But the Eagles withstood a Cameroonian barrage to hold on and reach 10 points in Africa Group B. Cameroon’s 3 point haul means that they can no longer catch Nigeria. However, depending on the result of tomorrow’s game between Algeria and Zambia, Nigeria will have to wait for the next match against Zambia in Uyo to qualify.