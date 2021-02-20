Football: European Gaint Bayern stunned by Frankfurt as Chelsea held by Southampton

Eintracht Frankfurt held on to beat Bayern Munich 2-1. Kamada opened the scoring for the hosts when he poked the ball past Neuer and Younes doubled their lead when he drilled a brilliant effort into the top corner at the far post.

Bayern got themselves back into it in the second half, with Sane making a wonderful run to open up Frankfurt and set up Lewandowski for a tap-in, but they just couldn’t find another way past Trapp.

Bayern’s unbeaten run comes to an end but they stay five points clear at the top ahead of RB Leipzig’s game tomorrow.

Read Also: EPL: Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi has received his first Premier League red card

Flick will be hoping they can bounce back against Lazio in their Champions League last 16 ties. Frankfurt is now unbeaten in 11 games but stays in fourth on goal difference behind Wolfsburg. Next up for them is a trip to Werder Bremen.

Meanwhile, Mason Mount’s second-half penalty earned Chelsea a 1-1 draw at Southampton as Thomas Tuchel remained unbeaten in charge of the west London club.

The struggling Saints, who came into the game having lost a club-record six top-flight games in a row, opened the scoring against the run of play thanks to on-loan Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino’s well-taken strike just past the half-hour mark.

However, the visitors deservedly drew level early in the second period when Mount both won and scored a penalty to keep his side fourth in the Premier League.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team, meanwhile, stays 13th in the table after picking up their first point since beating Liverpool at home at the start of January.