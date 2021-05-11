‘foolish’ armed robbery attack on presidential villa, Garba Shehu confirms

The presidency has confirmed the robbery attack on the President’s chief of staff home.

In a tweet by presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, he made it known that there was an attempt to burgle the house of the chief of staff but it was unsuccessful.

“The Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari has confirmed that there “was a foolish attempt” to burgle his residence at 3:00am this morning but it turned out to be unsuccessful,”

— Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) May 10, 2021

The Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari has confirmed that there “was a foolish attempt” to burgle his residence at 3:00am this morning but it turned out to be unsuccessful. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) May 10, 2021

“Professor Gambari, whose house is on a street next to the Villa has assured that there is nothing to worry about from the incident”

— Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) May 10, 2021

Peoples Gazette had earlier broken news of the audacious raid on what was supposed to be the most secure facility in Nigeria.

According to the publication, armed men suspected to be robbers invaded the residences of two senior aides to President Muhammadu Buhari inside the precinct of the Presidential Villa.

The incident on May 9 (yesterday) prompted Ibrahim Gambari and Abubakar Maikano, the chief of staff and admin officer, respectively, to abandon their residences, sources said.

“Their houses were robbed and the robbers packed money and other valuable assets from both houses,” an aide to the informed about the robbery told The Gazette.

It was not immediately clear whether or not valuable documents of state interest were carted away by the intruders, but The Gazette heard that the residences were thoroughly ransacked.

“The robbers took away as much as possible from both places,” a security officer that confirmed the incident said. “What is more unfortunate is that no one has been arrested.”

Officials also said Mr Gambari was given an official residence at the Defence House, but has not been living there, preferring instead to live inside Aso Rock and be close to the president.