Food Security- Go Green With Suntwist, The Recycle of Life

Food security is the measure of the availability of food and the ability of individuals to access it.

It can also be simply defined as the ability of all people at all times to have physical, social, and economic access to sufficient, safe, and nutritious food that meets their food preferences and dietary needs for an active and healthy life.

It is the lack of food security that has given rise to hunger in the world. The Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations has a report posted on its website which states that the number of people affected by hunger globally has been slowly on the rise since 2014.

According to the report, it was further explained that the burden of malnutrition in all its form continues to be a challenge for all nations.

The major factors that have led to food insecurity in every era of man’s existence have been; drought, conflict, high rate of population growth, poverty, low crop yield, inadequate food storage, etc.

All of these have played a part within an already difficult and fragile ecosystem which has resulted in massive hunger, malnutrition and death globally.

However many of the above-listed factors which threaten global food security are man-made phenomena.

Although a few of them are natural occurrences such as drought and low crop yield, it still does not mean that there’s nothing that can be done to manage the situation.

As a matter of fact, a lot can be done to salvage and sustain food security.

One of the ways among the numerous ways that are available to us in salvaging and sustaining our global food security is adequate investment in greenhouse farming.

Greenhouse farming has been in existence since the 19th century, initiated by France and the Netherlands.

Although it was practiced in simple and low structured glasshouses in those times.

It was used primarily for the purpose of providing climate protections for ornamental plants.

In modern times, the technology of greenhouse construction has significantly improved as aerated solutions and accompanying accessories are now being added to the structures.

This agricultural technology has proven to be an effective way of growing a wide variety of crops and are known to yield farm produces that are more nutritious and better preferred compared to those that grow with the traditional farming method.

READ ALSO: Ways to avoid eating junk food

Suntwist Nigeria Limited – one of the leading agro-companies based in Nigeria is one of the few that have embraced the drive for better global food security by investing in large scale greenhouse farming.

It has as part of its creed, the possibility of bringing sufficient, nutritious, and affordable food for all.

To know more about us, click HERE to visit our website

Our Social media links:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/suntwist.ng/

Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/suntwist.ng/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/suntwist_ng