Food experts seek tougher regulations for food manufacturers

By Moses Oyediran, Enugu

The Nigerian Institute of Food Science and Technology (NIFST) has called on federal and state governments to place stringent restrictions on food processing and manufacturing to abate incidences of food poisoning in the country.

Chairman of the East Central chapter of the institute, Prof. Gabriel Okafor made the demand at the 5th regional food science and technology summit in Enugu.

The body explained that tougher rules should be enacted for all intending companies seeking to go into food manufacturing and processing to prevent unwholesome practices.

“The high rate of non -professionals venturing into the food manufacturing and processing industry is given us concern. We hear about food poisoning today because the industry has become an all comers affair.

“Everybody now dabbles into food production simply because there is no regulating body. Food poison has become prevalent in our society today; poisoned beans alone can wipe out families when it is not properly processed. It has been said that food poison is even more dangerous than drugs because food is taken on a daily basis.

“We appeal to all those in authority to assist us sanitize the food manufacturing industry,” he said.

Prof. Okafor stated that a regulatory structure when in place would help sanitize the industry by making sure that professionals play according to the rules, adding that “government should give us the capacity to fully control the operations in the food manufacturing and processing industry as obtained in other professional bodies like the Pharmaceutical Council, Nigeria Society of Engineers and Nigeria Medical Association and the rest.”

The body then appealed to the National Assembly to expedite action on the bill to grant charter status to the Nigerian Institute of Food Science and Technology like other professional bodies.

“We have approached the National Assembly to put in place a bill seeking for our association to be granted charter status without success. The institute is appealing to the 9th Senate to take up our case by granting charter status to the Nigeria Institute of Food Science and Technology so that our country can join the league of other countries where food experts regulate and monitor happenings in the food manufacturing industries,” he added.

Prof. Okafor noted that the zone would collaborate with relevant industries to speed up the commercialization and attainment of food security.

