Folio Communications loses board member, Dr. Victor Olaofin

An accomplished strategy consultant and a director of Folio Communications Limited (FCL), Dr. Victor Alaofin, is dead.

He died in Lagos at the weekend after a brief illness.

In a statement, on Tuesday evening, Publisher of the Daily Times, Mr. Fidelis Anosike, expressed shock at the death of Alaofin, describing the late FCL Board member as one who made immense contribution to the growth of the company.

Anosike, who said the late Alaofin will be missed greatly, urged the family to bear his demise with fortitude.

Also, the Board and Management of FCL, on Tuesday, commiserated with the late Alaofin family over his death. The Board described the late Alaofin as a committed team player who stopped at nothing in ensuring that the company stayed on course in the present harsh economic environment in the country.

The FCL Board charged the late Alaofin family not to lose hope but forge ahead with confidence, adding that they should uphold the legacies he left behind.

Until his death, Alaofin was a Non-Executive director of Folio Communications Limited (FCL), publisher of Africa’s Media Heritage, Daily Times newspaper.

He was appointed into the FCL Board in June 2020.

Alaofin was a deeply engaging and passionate speaker/trainer in Management, HRM, Leadership, Strategy & Economic Development topics.

He played a significant role in the implementation of Banking reforms in Nigeria and led total enterprise transformation projects as well as built new business models for several players, many of which went on to achieve phenomenal successes as a result of his consulting efforts.

He obtained a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree from the University of Ibadan and completed a PhD in Economic Policy Analysis from the CAU, Kiel, Germany in 1999. He attended training courses in the USA, UK.

Alaofin brought on board of FCL deep skills and experience in designing human performance management systems, having successfully designed and implemented same at 4 blue-chip players in Banking and Oil & Gas.

He was a key player in the creation of the e-payment industry in Nigeria as well as led the introduction of the online EFT-POS system into Nigeria and built the largest EFT-POS merchant acquisition network for card payments.

He was also a lead player in the application of online technology for SME development in Nigeria, having built the fastest data collection system in the history of Nigeria for an SME online directory.

He worked in multicultural environments in Nigeria, Germany and France and was able to build cohesive teams which focused them on current objectives.