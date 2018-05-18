Folio communications limited concludes moves to become a public liability company

The management of Folio Communications Limited , publishers of Daily Times recently concluded moves to become a P ublic Li ability C ompany in Nigeria.

The move which had been in process for some time was finally concluded on the 23rd of April, 2018 with the presentation of a Certificate of Incorporation to the company’s management.

According to the Chairman of the company, Fidelis Anosike, this move helps to affirm Folio Communications position as an industry leader in the media industry. He also confirmed that in the future, Folio Communications would be listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange to encourage more investor potential.

Folio Communications is a media firm dedicated to print and online news media. The Print Division is the custodian and publisher of the oldest surviving newspaper in Nigeria – TheDaily Times which it acquired in September 2004. Since the acquisition, Folio Communications has worked to restore the paper to its previous glory as Nigeria’s flagship newspaper. In addition to The Daily Times, Folio Communications alsomaintains other publications including Sunday Times, Saturday Times, Evening Times, Business Times and The Folio Post.

The digital division of Folio Communications owns the online presence of all of the Folio Communications publications and has a studio where online news and content are produced.

Through its Events and Conferences department, Folio Communications creates bespoke experiences for its audiences at events like Miss Nigeria, the oldest and only national pageant in Nigeria. The Miss Nigeria pageant is dedicated toempowering Nigeria’s young women beyond beauty. This commitment has resonated throughout the years in the organisation’s work with young women who have participated in the pageant and gone on to become role models for other Nigerian women. Through the Green-Girl Initiative, it also raises awareness and empowers young women to become facilitators of sustainable practices towards ensuring a clean and peaceful environment.

Folio Communications has also over the recent years created The Times Heroes awards to reward excellence across the public and private sectors in Nigeria.