TEXT OF PRESS BRIEFING BY THE GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR, FOLIO COMMUNICATIONS PLC AT THE UNVEILING OF THE NEW MAST HEAD OF THE DAILY TIMES NEWSPAPER, MONDAY JULY 6, 2020.

Good afternoon, Dear Colleagues.

I will like to welcome you all to this briefing marking the 95th anniversary of the Daily Times Nigeria Plc. As you may be aware, the DTN Plc is the legacy publishers of the heritage Daily Times and sister publications acquired by Folio Communications Plc through the privatization process in 2004 as core and strategic investor.

The aim of this briefing is to share with you some of the strategic initiatives we have taken, especially in the last one year, towards repositioning the Daily Times brand ahead of its centenary celebration.

It is on record that the Daily Times was founded in 1926 by Sir Adeyemo Alakija and a few expatriates who were all members of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce. It was acquired in 1935 by Mr. R. B. Paul, a London-based mogul, who again sold it in 1947 to Mr. Cecil King of the London Daily Mirrow media group.

The military government took it over in 1976 under the indigenisation policy while the civilian government sold it in 2004 in line with the policy of privatization and commercialization of public enterprises. At the end of a rigorous and competitive bidding in which it paid the sum of N1.2 billion, Folio Communications Plc emerged the preferred bidder and new owners of the Daily Times Nigeria Plc.

After surmounting series of housekeeping issues, the company recently embarked on corporate restructuring that is aimed at repositioning the brand to reclaim its leadership of the media industry.

In furtherance of this, an independent Board of Directors has been constituted to help sharpen the corporate vision and provide the compass for strategic direction of the company.

The new Board members are:

1. Mr. Sam Worlu, a scholarly diplomat and ex-DG of VON. He is the Chairman

2. Barrister Noel Anosike, a distinguished lawyer is Executive Vice Chairman

3. Mr. Aliu Akoshile, a versatile journalist and corporate turn-around strategist, is the Group Managing Director

4. Mrs. Chioma Okigbo, a highly experienced assets and investments manager

5. Malam Mohammed Ciroma, a veteran journalist, IT and investment guru. He was DMD of This Day and Former MD of Folio Communications Plc (The Daily Times)

6. Mrs. Chiamaka Igwe, a professional in international affairs and diplomacy

7. Dr. Victor Alaofin, a financial expert, management consultant and banker.

In the same vein, we are happy to have a renowned scholar and diplomat, Professor George Obiozor, as Editorial Board Adviser. He will be joined soon by an elder statesman, academic and distinguished journalist whom we will announce in due course.

We have also appointed a team of cerebral scholars as members of editorial board. They are:

1. Prof. Hope Eghagha (Unilag) as Chairman

2. Prof. (Mrs) Vicky Ikpeze as Vice-Chairman (Professor of Law)

3. Prof. Tunji Olaopa (NIPSS, Jos)

4. Prof. Abdullahi Liman (Dean PG, Nasarawa State University)

5. Prof. Mrs Ayo Atsenuwa (Law, Unilag)

6. Pro. Tony Afejuku (English, Uniben)

7. Prof. Jim Unah(Philosophy, Unilag)

8. Dr. Isaac Nwaogwugwu (Economics, Unilag)

9. Dr. Kayode Esuola (Political Science, Unilag)

10. Dr. Promise Adiele (English, Mountain Top University)

As part of the structural re-engineering, we recently appointed top flight Human Resources to oversee critical aspects of the business and editorial portfolios.

The new appointees are:

Judith Akatugba – Chief Commercial Officer/Head, Digital

Dr. Ise-Oluwa Ige – Managing Editor

Dr. Paul Onomuakpokpo – Editor, Editorial Board

Mr. Omokioja Julius Eto – Editor, Daily Times

Mr. Sam Nzeh – Editor, Standards

Our vision is to transform the Daily Times into a most valuable media brand that can attract investment and be taken to the capital market for listing on the stock exchange. It will interest you to know that the Daily Times Nigeria Plc was actually the first indigenous company to be listed on the Nigeria Stock Exchange in 1963 with N12million share capital.

Already the newspaper has regained international brand recognition following our partnership with the CNN for contents and value creation. As the CNN exclusive news affiliate, we have developed and launched a digital platform folionigeria powered by CNN (www.folio.ng). A bifocal human angle positive Nigerian stories which will be replicated across the continent.

Our biggest asset, as the oldest surviving newspaper in Nigeria, is the humongous archival resources in our library. This consists of over 660,000 rare photographs, video and volumes of historic publications covering nearly a century. We have commenced the digitization of these archival assets for learning purposes and literary exhibition.

We will be publishing Nigeria our heritage Grand Book, a 30 kilo tonne compendium on Nigeria @ 60. This is to further the positive perception movement for Nigeria anchored on our great culture, people, and places. We envisage to launch the publication in the third quarter of 2021

Based on our growth strategy, we are pursuing the revival of the Times Journalism Institute, the premier training centre for journalists which was founded in 1965. Now renamed Folio Multimedia Academy, the training centre will be embedded in our new multi-storey corporate head office nearing completion along the Abuja Airport Road. Ultimately, it would become the media school of a higher institution based on affiliation or partnership.

Ladies and gentlemen, the ultimate goal of the repositioning strides is to ensure that our consumers are served the best menu of credible and authoritative news on a decent platter.

We would apply the same stringent principles in reviving and activating the Sunday Times, Business Times, Lagos Weekend and other historic titles on our stables.

We have redesigned the flagship title to reflect its rich history and solemn disposition to issues of national unity, social justice, good governance and human rights.

As you would see presently, the corporate philosophy is reflected in the typeface for the new masthead. With this, we welcome you and wish to request that you join us as we commence the countdown to the epoch making centenary of The Daily Times.

It is now my singular honour to present the new masthead of The Daily Times which becomes effective from the edition of Tuesday, 7th July, 2020.

Thank you and God bless.

Signed

Aliu Akoshile

Group Managing Director

Folio Communications Plc

(The Daily Times)