Folake Ani- Mumuney’s Rising Profile

While most people struggled to make an impact in their chosen careers, Group Head, Marketing Communications, First Bank Plc, Folake Ani-Mumuney can count herself as a conqueror of the corporate world, having dominated in the field of aviation manufacturing and banking

The flurry of elevations that recently came her way was nothing but recompense

The communication and marketing specialist was a few week back back appointed to chair the insurance brokers s arm of the group, FBN Insurance Brokers, while remaining in her position

Her appointment was contained in a notification to the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE), shareholders and the general public

She had earlier worked at British Airways and Dangote Group as chief marketing and communication officer

Ani-Mumuney set a new record last year by emerging as the first female president of ADWAN



Ajibade Alabi