Isaac Oguntoye

Music they say is life especially when it’s been played by a professional. While the Nigeria based artistes are busy promoting our cultural heritage through music globally, Folashade John Akinboboye, an America based act is also leaving no stone unturned as he is working tediously to break the international jinx.

Folashade who is popularly known as Fola is the brain behind Fola & De Black Africans Band.

According to Fola, growing up in Nigeria was an amazing experience for him which was part what motivated him into music saying ” I grew up in Lagos, Okokomiko area. I lived in Ondo state for sometime too.

Tales by moonlight stories was one of my most memorable experiences when I was growing up in Nigeria. It was very educational and also teaches us about moral values.

This is why most of my songs talk about the richness of African culture and my heritage. Preaching peace and love through my songs and fashion label known as Dare 2 love fashion line.”

When he was asked about what he is working on at the moment, he said “I am recording my new album titled ‘Dare 2 Love’. I will be releasing an Ep of 3 songs from the album. Under the record platform of West Land Music/ GRA Records.”

Meanwhile, the talented cool dude also emphasized on the needs for a better structure when it comes to Nigeria music industry saying “The two industry are similar but they are different in their own unique ways.

Nigeria music industry still need better structures, better copyright laws, license etc. However the potential of Nigeria music industry is endless and is growing really fast.

USA music industry have all the right structures to make sure artist are paid for their creative work and the investors in the industry are also able to invest without fear of piracy and other issues. This are the major differences.”

Before now , Fola had dropped one EP titled “my fans” it has 6 songs. He also dropped another single titled Marry U. And by July 30 he will be releasing a new EP with 3 songs and the title is Mother Land. With songs like Afrika , What and My Shine.