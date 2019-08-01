By Henry Omunu, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has advised journalists and media practitioners to focus more energy on investigative journalism.

Gbajabiamila gave the advice while addressing journalists in the National Assembly on Wednesday in Abuja.

He observed that “sometimes you see screaming headlines, but the body of the story has no relationship with it,” adding that some reports attribute such stories to anonymous sources and in most cases, the stories are inaccurate.

The speaker therefore, urged journalists to report whatever they see whether positive or negative about the National Assembly, saying that there is the need for accuracy and truth in the joint task of nation building by the government and the media.

Gbajabiamila promised to work with the media for the development of the nation by providing basic facilities and the enabling environment for the practitioners.

He said that there would be major reforms in the House which might hurt some individuals, but the media should report objectively as it would be for the ultimate good of the country.

Earlier, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Press Corps, Mrs. Grace Ike, congratulated Gbajabiamila on his emergence as speaker and commended him for appointing four members of the press corps as members of his media team.

The chairman urged the speaker to champion legislations that would improve the welfare of journalists in the country and urged the speaker to provide basic facilities to enable journalists to report the National Assembly effectively.