Floyd Mayweather: Retired star demands £500m to box Conor McGregor and Khabib

Floyd Mayweather has disclosed requirements for getting back into the ring to box Conor McGregor as he wouldn’t bother dusting of his gloves for anything under £120m.

READ ALSO: Barcelona sign defender Sergino Dest from Ajax

The 43 year-old has demanded £500million to box Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Daily Times understands that Floyd to take on UFC paid McGregor and Khabib, the 50-0 American legend insisted he would want £250m apiece.



Floyd Mayweather demands £500m to box 'soft' Conor McGregor and Khabib https://t.co/XUQL0kiE6e — Sun Sport (@SunSport) October 1, 2020

According to sun sports he said he would love to fight the Irishman once again, claiming the UFC fighter can’t punch.

He said, “Conor McGregor can’t punch. He can’t punch,”Mayweather told Shannon Sharpe’s ‘Club Shay Shay’ podcast:

“I was having fun… I was like, ‘ah this dude punches so soft, it’s cool. “I didn’t take no punches, I still got my facilities…

“So why would I go out there and fight these young fighters – these young lions – and risk my health.

“You look at my uncle Roger, you look at Muhammad Ali, you look at them fighters… “I just say: your health is your wealth.

“So as far as me going out there competing against a guy like Conor McGregor, oh absolutely.”