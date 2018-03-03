Florence Ita -Giwa 72nd birthday blues

To say that flamboyant politician cum socialite, Senator Florence ita- Giwa has dedicated her life to the service of humanity is like saying the obvious.

Her service to her immediate environment is almost unequalled as she is widely acknowledged to have positively impacted her society.

As a philanthropist she is well loved by people and well admired by the womenfolk generally. Interestingly, as she turned 72 on Monday February 19, 2018, the dominant thought in her mind was how to give back to humanity with her new pet project “war against human trafficking and sex slavery” as it were the amiable woman was away outside the country during her 72nd birthday.

Nevertheless some of her privileged friends would not want the day to pass unmarked and in celebration of the anniversary her friends decided to host her to a private dinner in beinut, Lebanon.

At the dinner were some of her friends who flew in from different parts of the world to join the bash. Ita giwa later flew back home and on Friday 23 she hosted another exclusive bash at the penthouse of her palatial mansion in banana island, Lagos