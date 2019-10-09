The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has approved erosion and flood control projects in the state’s three senatorial districts to mitigate the impact of flooding.

Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Rt. Hon. Paul Ohonbamu disclosed this at the end of the Weekly Executive Council (EXCO) meeting, chaired by the governor, at Government House in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Hon. Ohonbamu said the Executive Council (EXCO) approved the commencement of erosion and flood control projects in the three senatorial districts in Edo State, where the problem of flooding and erosion has caused serious devastation.

He said the development is in fulfilment of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s campaign promise to bring succour to residents in the communities affected by flooding across the state.

The commissioner noted, “The EXCO approved construction work to arrest flooding and gully erosion in the following communities: Edo College and Ogiso-Osunde Road in Ikpoba Okha Local Government, in Edo South; Emu-Orhodua Road, Ambrose Alli University, in Edo Central, and Igbe and Fugar-Agenebode Road in Edo North.

“The first phase of the project, which has been completed, includes sites at Oshiobugie Flood and Gully Erosion plain, Auchi; Queen Ede Flood and Gully Erosion plain, Benin City and Ekehuan Road Gully/West Moat Flood and Gully Erosion catchment, Benin City.”

He said it was pertinent to inform Edo people of the development “of deliberate efforts of spoilers and enemies of the state, who are attempting to feed Edo people a diet of lies.”

Ohonbamu said the state executive council congratulated the Governor on the honour of the 2019 Best Performing Governor, bestowed on him by the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), restating its resolve to ensure that the gains recorded are sustained.

He said ongoing restructuring and reconstruction of the Edo State College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, and the College of Education featured prominently during the session, adding that “the governor expressed satisfaction with the status of the work done. He commended the transition from planning to execution phase, assuring that the funding for the projects has been secured. The boards of the schools would soon be constituted.”