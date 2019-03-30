Flood Wreaks Havoc in Oghara Community

…As Various Streets, Houses Sumerged

Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Heavy rainfall on Friday evening in Oghara Community in Ethiope East local Government area of Delta State wreaked havocs of destruction with various streets and houses Sumerged.

While residents of the affected areas Such as lucky street, Omimi road, Okuemeva extension, Ibori road, Otumara road , Ogini road, Kingsley estate, among others are calling for help, It was gathered that the rainfall was accompanied by heavy Storms that lasted Several hours.

Some of the affected residents, one of them,Chief Lucky Aseri who spoke to Journalists in the area, however called on relevant authorities to come to their aid and accused the Niger Delta Development Commission ( NDDC) of allegedly executing poor projects’in the area, adding that many of the victims have been sleeping outside since the incident.

Properties worth millions of naira were said to have been destroyed while several vehicles parked outside were Sumerged in deep water, especially some commercial buses owned by some prominent trasport Companies in the area.

But the state commissioner for Special duties,Barr Earnest Ogwezzy who visited the community, however expressed displeasure over the incident and assured the state government commitment to assisting the affected victims.

As at the time of this report, the entire Oghara community, the home of the two time Governor of the state,Chief James Ibori witnessed tension and fear of the unknown over the heavy rainfall that was accompanied with thunders and winds blowing off several roofs and houses.