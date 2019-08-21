Flood has taken over residential quarters and major roads in Maiduguri following heavy rainfall in the past two days in the metropolis.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rain which lasted for many hours on Monday and Tuesday, resulted to the flooding of residential areas and other strategic locations in the metropolis.

Some of the affected areas include Polo, Gomari major roads and Bakassi Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp.

A cross -section of the residents who spoke our reporter attributed the flooding to the blockage of waterways due to indiscriminate dumping of wastes into drains.

A resident of Polo area, Abdulrahim Abba, said his house was submerged by water due to blockage of drains in the area. Abba said that water filled his home and caused damage to some household belongings.

“There is too much water flowing into my compound; the entire house is submerged. The drains are blocked which makes the water run into residential homes,” he said.

A displaced person at the Bakassi camp, Mrs. Hauwa Ali, said that her tent and several others were submerged due to lack of outlets to drain the water from the camp.

Another resident, Mohammed Shehu, decried the perennial flooding in major roads due to blockage of drains in the metropolis and called on the people to clear drains and desist from further dumping of waste in waterways to control flooding.

Also affected by the flood are roads such as London, Old GRA and Bulunkutu areas of the metropolis due to the ongoing rehabilitation works in the localities. (NAN)