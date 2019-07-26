Our correspondent

Following heavy rains in the past three days, many parts of Abuja metropolis and the satellite towns have witnessed flooding that have caused havoc including felling of trees and uprooting of houses.

On Thursday, several roads were flooded as heavy rain descended on the Federal Capital Territory, lasting for hours, without stoppong.

Area 1 roundabout in Garki was totally flooded with residents sharing warning messages for people to avoid the route.

Along Airport Road, Mararaba, Kurudu, Apo and Kubwa were among some of the areas that were totally shut down as the rains poured ferociously. Wuse, parts of Miatama and Jabi were equally affected by the heavy downpour