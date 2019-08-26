Communities in the riverine areas of Anambra state have been warned to get ready to relocate once they notice rising water levels in their areas.

Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Chief Paul Odenigbo, who gave the advice yesterday during an early warning interactive sensitization meeting for Ayamelum and Awka North Local Government Areas, said the call is as a result of the prediction from relevant agencies of imminent flood disaster in some states including Anambra.

According to the Executive Assistant to the state Governor on State Emergency Management Agency and Media, Emeka Obinwa, who represented Chief Odenigbo during the meeting, “the message is not to cause panic among the people, but for them to guard against being caught unawares by the flood which as a natural phenomenon comes unexpectedly.”

Enumerating the established holding centres in both local governments areas, Odenigbo assured the communities of government’s assistance whenever, flooding occurs.

Another aide to the governor on Fire Safety and Utilities, Anthony Achebe stressed the need for women and children, who he described as the most vulnerable in any disaster to join in the sensitization campaign, especially during their August meetings.

In his remarks, the traditional ruler of Amanuke, Igwe Alphonsus Ezebuilo commended the government for the visit, but canvassed for the dredging of the River Niger to reduce the devastating effects of the flood on the people and the economy of the riverine communities.

President-General of Umumbo in Ayamelum Local Government Area, Anthony Nnama advocated for more research work by agencies in charge of weather forecast to forestall incidences of farmers losing their crops.

“The research will go a long way to give early warnings for a period of years to prevent the farmers in riverine communities from farming in order to reduce the destruction of their produce,” he said.

According to him, no compensation given to the farmers would be commensurate to what is wasted in the event of flooding.