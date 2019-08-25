The Adamawa state Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA) says heavy downpour on Friday which lasted for hours has displaced substantial number of people across the state.

Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr. Muhammed Sulaiman on Sunday in Yola, stated that his men were still assessing the damage caused by the flood waters.

” The agency has camped over 219 people mostly women and children displaced by flood from Modire and Yolde -Pate suburbs in Yola South Local Government Area.

“Our officers are also still assessing the damage caused by the disaster in Yola North, Girei, Ganye and Shelleng Local Government Areas,” Sulaiman added.

He said from the report reaching the agency, no life has been lost so far, adding however, that property, which included houses, farmlands and domestic animals, among others were affected.

Sulaiman said in some local government areas, the flood washed away many roads, as well as affecting some public schools and called on the federal government, and other humanitarian organisations to come to their aid to avert outbreak of disease in the affected areas.

It would be recalled that in the first week of August 2019, about six people, mostly children were killed and property worth millions of naira destroyed by flood in Yola.