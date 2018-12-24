Flood: NEMA concludes distribution of relief items to four Kogi LGs

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says it has concluded the distribution of relief items to flood victims in four local government areas of Kogi State. NEMA Team Leader in charge of Emergency Operation Centre B, Tope Ajayi, told journalists in Lokoja on Sunday that the beneficiaries were from Ajaokuta, Ofu, Igala-Mela and Idah local government areas. Ajayi listed the items distributed to include food and non-food items, including rice, beans, corns, groundnut oil, cocoa beverage, milk, sugar, salt, detergents, mattresses, mats, and tinned tomatoes. Others, he added, were clothes, blankets, roofing sheets among others. He further disclosed that over 6,000 households in the areas mentioned benefitted, adding that the gesture was a continuation of the agency’s intervention in communities affected by the 2018 floods in the state. Ajayi said that the assistance was also in line with the desire of the Federal Government to provide succour to flood victims across the country, through the agency. While handing over the relief items, Ajayi expressed the sympathy of the Managing Director of NEMA, Mustapha Maihaja, to the victims and advised them to see the disaster as an act of God. He stated that victims in all the local governments affected by the flood in the state would be reached out to by NEMA. Also speaking, the Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Sanusi Yahaya, commended the federal government for aiding the victims. He said the victims required the support of all to start life afresh. The commissioner was represented at the occasion by his personal assistant, Musa Muhammed. He said that gesture complemented earlier assistance rendered to the victims by the state government and other donors.