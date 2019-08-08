Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has raised concerns over reports from the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agencies (NIHSA) daily monitoring of flood water levels of River Niger at Lokoja which shows that the water level since July 8 has exceeded the level recorded in 2012 and 2018 after a comparative analysis of same period.

Addressing the emergency stakeholders’ forum on flood mitigation and response coordination in Abuja, the Director General, FCT Emergency Management Agency, Abas Idris, said it is imperative to sensitise residents and communities on measures that heighten flood risks considering the proximity of the FCT to Lokoja, adding that the consequences are predictable, especially looking back at the 2012 flood incident.

“This information is coming on the heels of its 2019 annual flood outlook which declared 74 local government areas in the country as having a high probability of experiencing flooding, while 600 local government areas are under threat of flooding,” said the director general.

He revealed that the forum provides another opportunity to inject new ideas not only to cope effectively with the impending flood, but to reduce to the nearest minimum recurrent flood incidents in the FCT.

“In the course of our deliberations, there is the need for a critical review of past flood incidents and our approach to prevention, response and mitigation. This is necessary in order to further strengthen those areas where we delivered and improve on others where there were lapses,” he explained further.

Meanwhile, the FCT Permanent Secretary, Sir Christian Chinyeaka Ohaa, has said that the administration will not relent on removing structures constructed in violation of relevant laws, especially those that pose threats within the city and its environs.

The permanent secretary also disclosed that so far 150 of such structures have been removed in furtherance of the ongoing exercise to demolish constructions that obstruct waterways, in line with the Abuja city master -plan.

Ohaa commended the FCT Emergency Management Agency for its aggressive flood awareness campaign across the area councils and also for taking proactive measures by organizing the forum.

He also assured the stakeholders that the administration will consider closely resolutions reached at the forum with the view to implementing them in line with the extant government policies.

“It is my expectations that your deliberations will not only come up with watertight preventive and response strategies against the impending flood but also proffer durable solutions to the issue of recurrent flood in the Federal Capital Territory.

“In line with your mandate as Secretariats, Departments or Agencies, you must be focused, committed and unrelenting in implementing programmes that are in the overall interest of public safety

“I say this in reference to recurring flood incidents in some parts of the Federal capital territory, largely due to violations of Town Planning Laws and Land Use Act,” Ohaa explained further.

While noting that despite repeated sensitization and awareness programmes, many residents still dump waste in drainages and other prohibited locations, which result in blockage of waterways, the permanent secretary warned against such practices, adding that defaulters will be punished.