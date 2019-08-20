Chairman of Bwari Area Council, John Gabaya, has appealed to the federal government to intervene in communities affected by erosion and flood in the district.

Gabaya made the appeal while addressing newsmen after visiting some of the affected communities on Tuesday in Abuja.

He described the incidence as unfortunate and critical, while also calling on both the federal government and the FCTA to come to the rescue of the residents.

“We need federal government’s assistance because the council, 10 years from now, cannot solve this problem. The erosion has caused a serious havoc and this is as a result of the recent heavy rainfall.

“Thank God, there are no casualties, but some houses have so far been slightly affected. I must say, the ecological challenge in this council is numerous and so many villages are faced with this problem.

“Once it rains, the rivers and streams overflow and people are automatically cut off from accessing the roads that lead to their businesses or take children to their schools,” the chairman observed.

He listed the affected areas as Mashafa, Gudupe, Bamboyi, Dankubo, villages, which he said were all connected to the same access road that has now become inaccessible.

At Dutse-Baupuma area of the district, three bridges linking residents to the city centre collapsed following the recent heavy downpour.

Some residents interviewed also called for government’s urgent attention to address the ecological challenge facing the affected communities.

A resident of Obasanjo Road, Sagbayi II community, Nwokike Obinna, said that the major bridge connecting the community to the township had collapsed following Monday’s downpour.

“We woke up to see the bridge we have been managing to have finally collapsed. People have not been able to go to work or anywhere else because of the unfortunate incident.

“We thank God there has not been any loss of life but we appeal to government to urgently come to our aid because this is not what the community can shoulder, we need the government with this,” he added.