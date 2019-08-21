Most residents in Dutse, Jigawa state have been affected by the raging flood, rendering residents of three wards in Dutse town homeless and destroying property worth millions of naira in the process..

The wards affected are Danmasara, Kachi and Zai, and are currently taking refuge in primary schools within the metropolis.

Malam Umar Namadi, Deputy Governor of Jigawa, who visited the areas on Wednesday to assess the situation, described the disaster as an act of God.

Namadi also pledged that the state government would assist the victims.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that, though no life was lost following the disaster, however, houses, food items and farm lands were destroyed.

Ward Head of Kachi, Alh. Haruna Nababa, who spoke on behalf of the victims, appealed to the state and Federal Government to come to their aid.

Nababa told NAN in an exclusive interview that it would take residents of Kachi a while to recover from their losses.

according to him,“we really thank the Deputy Governor, Malam Umar Namadi, who visited us in our camps to see our situation with a view to assisting us.

“We are therefore appealing to the state and federal governments, through the relevant agencies and NGOs, to come to our aid,’’ Nababa said.

NAN recalls that flood recently ravaged four local government areas of Jigawa namely; Miga, Auyo, Guri and Kirikasamma, where many lives and properties worth millions of naira, were lost.