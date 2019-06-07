Flood destroys 20 houses, farmland in Calabar

No fewer than 20 houses, including farmlands have been destroyed by flood following the heavy rains in Calabar, capital of Cross River state.

The heavy rains which started at about 9 p.m. on Wednesday evening to the early hours of Thursday, also forced some residents in Calabar South to vacate their homes for fear of their lives.

Assessing the extent of the flood in parts of Calabar South on Thursday, acting Director General of the Cross River state Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Princewill Ayim, confirmed that ”most of the houses affected were erected along the waterways.’’

Ayim said that the flood affected parts of Calabar South, including Target Road, Ebito, Atu, Musaha, Murray and other streets, including farmlands at Anantigha by Slaughter Road.

According to him, some residents of the affected areas have been temporarily displaced from their homes, adding that the agency had continued sensitisation on the need to shun erecting buildings along waterways.

He said that although, no life was lost to the flood, economic activities and farming were affected and properties worth millions of Naira destroyed.

“The heavy rains that fell between last night and the early hours of today have caused havoc in parts of Calabar South. Over 20 houses were flooded and properties worth millions of Naira destroyed.

“At Anantigha Street in Calabar South, over five farmlands were destroyed by the floods and the farmers can no longer harvest their crops because most of the crops like maize and cassava were uprooted by the flood prematurely.

“Also, the floods had caused an artificial lake behind the Anantigha Market and over 15 houses are said to be in danger because the scope of the artificial lake is expanding every time it rains heavily.

“I want to appeal to the federal government, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant government agencies to intervene in this artificial lake by constructing standard drainages to direct the water ways,’’ he said.

Also affected is the police post in the area which has since been abandoned by police personnel due to incessant flooding at the Slaughter Road in Anantigha.

The director-general advised people living in the affected areas to relocate to higher ground for their safety.